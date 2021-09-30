Indians come out strong against Greyhounds, claim first victory

Paige Haala

Special to the Herald-Dispatch

The Sleepy Eye Indians football team put it all together and came away with their first win of the season Friday, Sept. 24 defeating New Ulm Cathedral 18-8. This was a 4 p.m. game at busy Johnson Park in New Ulm.

New Ulm Cathedral took the opening kickoff of the game. Sleepy Eye was able to force a three-and-out on the first series and take over their first offensive possession at their own 30-yard line. Sleepy Eye ran 14 plays on their first possession and ate up a majority of the clock in the first quarter. Unfortunately Sleepy Eye was unable to punch the ball into the end zone.

Sleepy Eye again forced a three-and-out and had good field possession at the Greyhound 45-yard line to end the first quarter of play. Twelve plays later, quarterback Mason Myers punched the ball into the end zone on a quarterback sneak; the 2-point conversion was no good and Sleepy Eye led 6-0. After the kickoff Sleepy Eye again forced the Greyhounds into a three-and-out to gain possession of the ball. The first half ended with a few first downs by the Indians and another three-and-out for the Greyhounds. First half score Sleepy Eye 6 and New Ulm Cathedral 0.

Sleepy Eye received the opening kickoff of the second half and flipped the field with a 15-play drive featuring an assortment of tough runs by Arian Saenz and Jackson Huiras. The drive stalled when the Indians were unable to convert on fourth down at the Greyhound 25-yard line. On the next series for the Greyhounds, Jackson Huiras came up with a big interception at the 35-yard line and returned it into Greyhound territory to the 15-yard line. A 10-yard pass from Myers to Trey Heiderscheidt at the start of the 4th quarter got the Indians down to the Greyhound 1-yard line where Myers again punched it in on a quarterback sneak. The 2-point conversion failed and Sleepy Eye led 12-0.

The Greyhounds responded with their longest drive of the day, scoring with six minutes left in the game. Their 2-point conversion was good and left Sleepy Eye leading 12-8.

Sleepy Eye gained possession of the next kickoff at their own 40-yard line. A 30-yard run by Huiras put the Indians deep into Greyhound territory. A few plays later Huiras ran it in from 2 yards out; the conversion was again no good and the Indians led 18 to 8 with three minutes left in the game. The Indians defense held strong to finish the game and got the ball back on offense enough to run out the clock. Final score Sleepy Eye 18 New Ulm Cathedral 8.

Jackson Huiras had 17 carries for 116 yards and 1 TD. Arian Saenz had 20 carries for79 yards. Mason Myers had 2 rushing TDs. Sleepy Eye finished with 202 yards rushing. Sleepy Eye’s defense did not allow a first down until the second half. This was the first career win as Head Coach for Joe Hoffmann.

The Indians host Murray County Central for their Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 1