Knights prove too much for Indians on volleyball court

CJ Surprenant

Special to the Herald-Dispatch

Indians 0 Knights 3 25-8, 25-19, 25-13

The Indians volleyball team hosted the Knights on Thursday, Sept. 23. Both teams had strong support from their fans, with both schools boasting vibrant student sections.

The opening set saw the Knights go on a 12-0 run to open, followed by a timeout. The Indians collected themselves, pushing back to stay alive, but the deficit was too much. The second set saw a real battle between the two teams. The Indians had better attack, forcing the Knights on their heels. After St. Mary’s got their hitting back on track, they pushed through to make it 2-0. The third set saw a change in Knights strategy, with more middle hitting and a quicker tempo. This proved too much for the Indians, and they lost the third set by 12 points.

For the Indians: Kadence Hesse recorded 5 kills, 10 digs and 4 blocks. Breaunna Mertz notched 5 kills along with 7 digs. Priscilla Martinez had 5 set assists and 6 digs. Brooke Arneson led with 8 digs.

For the Knights: Madison Mathiowetz had 4 aces, 16 kills, 11 digs. Jaci Domeier had 7 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs. Allie Labat had 4 aces. 13 set assists. Julia Helget had 5 kills, 10 digs. Bella Hoffmann had 20 set assists, 6 digs.

The two teams meet again on Oct. 7 on the Knights' court.