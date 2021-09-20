Lady Knights on a roll, finish last week at 10-0

Staff reports

Finally on their home court, the Lady Knights hosted Le Sueur-Henderson on Tuesday Sept. 14 and defeated them in straight sets.

SMS 3  LSH 0  25-22, 25-16, 25-23

Madison Mathiowetz: Kills - 19, Digs - 7, Aces - 1, Blocks - 2. Reagan Severson: Aces - 3, Digs - 6. Julia Helget: Digs - 8, Blocks - 3. Bella Hoffmann: Set Assists - 15, Digs - 5. Allie Labat: Set Assists - 19, Digs - 6. Katelyn Rutscher: Kills - 5, Blocks - 2. Jaci Domeier: Kills - 5, Blocks - 3. Abby Schwartz: Kills - 1, Digs - 3. 

Knight Katelyn Rutscher (8) floats the ball over the LSH Giants defenders at the Knights home opener on Sept. 14.
Allie Labat (12) set the ball for a Jaci Domeier spike (Domeier obscured behind Labat) on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Labat had 19 set assists on the night.

Thursday, Sept. 16 the Knights played host to New Ulm Cathedral and g0t another three set win.

St. Mary's 3  NUC 0  25-18, 25-18, 25-14

Madison Mathiowetz: Kills - 18, Blocks - 3. Bella Hoffmann: Set assists - 16, Digs - 6, Aces - 2. Jaci Domeier: Kills - 8, Blocks - 2, Digs - 8. 

This game brought the Knights to 10-0, 2-0 conference. The Knights played at MVL Tuesday, Sept. 21 and travel across town to meet the Indians on Thursday, Sept. 23.