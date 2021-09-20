Lady Knights on a roll, finish last week at 10-0

Staff reports

Finally on their home court, the Lady Knights hosted Le Sueur-Henderson on Tuesday Sept. 14 and defeated them in straight sets.

SMS 3 LSH 0 25-22, 25-16, 25-23

Madison Mathiowetz: Kills - 19, Digs - 7, Aces - 1, Blocks - 2. Reagan Severson: Aces - 3, Digs - 6. Julia Helget: Digs - 8, Blocks - 3. Bella Hoffmann: Set Assists - 15, Digs - 5. Allie Labat: Set Assists - 19, Digs - 6. Katelyn Rutscher: Kills - 5, Blocks - 2. Jaci Domeier: Kills - 5, Blocks - 3. Abby Schwartz: Kills - 1, Digs - 3.

Thursday, Sept. 16 the Knights played host to New Ulm Cathedral and g0t another three set win.

St. Mary's 3 NUC 0 25-18, 25-18, 25-14

Madison Mathiowetz: Kills - 18, Blocks - 3. Bella Hoffmann: Set assists - 16, Digs - 6, Aces - 2. Jaci Domeier: Kills - 8, Blocks - 2, Digs - 8.

This game brought the Knights to 10-0, 2-0 conference. The Knights played at MVL Tuesday, Sept. 21 and travel across town to meet the Indians on Thursday, Sept. 23.