Knights shutout Blackhawks, both show unity among teams

CJ Surprenant

Special to the Herald-Dispatch

The St. Mary’s Knights posted a shutout over the Madelia Blackhawks on Friday, Sept. 17 in Madelia. The game was called to end just 2 minutes into the second half, after Blackhawks cornerback Blayne Wilde suffered a severe concussion and was taken away by local EMS. The injury to Wilde wore the Blackhawks 14-man roster even thinner, leaving them in a dangerous position. After shaking hands, the two teams along with the St. Mary’s cheer team, knelt at midfield and prayed for Wilde.

St. Mary’s had a field day on offense. Senior quarterback Caron Domeier threw an incredible 90% completion rate for 143 yards, four touchdowns, and a 2-point conversion. The Knights receiving core put on a show, led by junior wideouts Kaleb Wait, Jake Heinrichs, and Kaden Ryer. Wait caught five passes for 40 yards, a touchdown, and a 2-point conversion. Heinrichs caught one pass for 35 yards and a touchdown. Ryer had one catch for six yards. Owen Weiss, a junior tight end, had two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, senior running back Trent Seffensmier turned heads and dropped jaws throughout the night. Steffensmeier ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns on only 13 carries. Steffesnmier also tacked on a 50-yard touchdown catch, making contact with seven Blackhawks defenders before reaching the end zone. Domeier rushed once for 10 yards. Junior fullback Brandon Tauer rushed three times, recording one touchdown and 10 yards.

The St. Mary’s defense looked like a well-oiled machine on the gridiron, recording some mind blowing stats. They held the Blackhawks to a negative 91 yards of total offense on the night. A 15-yard pass on the second play of the game was the only positive yardage the Knights would surrender. Trent Steffensmier had two solo tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, an assist, and a fumble recovery. Brandon Tauer had two solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. Owen Weiss had three tackles for loss, and an assist. Junior cornerback Kaden Ryer had two solo tackles. Senior defensive end Jacob Stevens had two tackles for loss, three sacks, and an assist. Junior linebacker Colten Roiger had two solo tackles. Carson Domeier had one tackle for loss and one assist. The rest of the Knights managed seven tackles.

The Knights special teams were called upon often, as extra points, kickoffs, and punt returns were in high demand. Sophomore running back Jon Petermann returned two punts for 53 yards. Freshman kicker Talan Helget had five kickoffs for 115 yards. Carson Domeier booted three kickoffs for 160 yards.

The Player of the Game was junior tight end/defensive end Owen Weiss for his offensive power and defensive attitude. “We played a very strong game on both sides of the ball," Weiss said. "There are little things that will get cleaned up in time. We play a crucial game against Cedar Mountain at home this Friday so please come and support.”

The 3-0 Knights will play the 2-1 Cedar Mountain Cougars at home on Friday, Sept. 24.