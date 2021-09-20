Another tough loss for the Indians

Paige Haala

Special to the Herald-Dispatch

The Sleepy Eye Indians hosted the Dragons of Adrian on Friday, Sept. 17. Despite gaining an equal amount of offensive yardage as Adrian, Sleepy Eye lost 28-6.

Sleepy Eye muffed the opening kickoff of the game and Adrian recovered at the Sleepy Eye 15-yard line. Two plays later, Adrian scored on a touchdown pass. The extra point was good and Adrian led 7-0. Sleepy Eye countered quickly on the next series with a 43 yard TD pass from Mason Myers to Jackson Huiras. The 2-point conversion was no good and Adrian led 7-6 with nine minutes left in the 1st quarter.

In the 2nd quarter Adrian capitalized again on good field position, starting their drive on the Sleepy Eye 40-yard line and scoring a TD with seven minutes left in the half. The extra point was good and Adrian led 14-6. The Indians responded with a long drive to end the 2nd quarter but were unable to put the ball in the end zone. Halftime score was Adrian 14, Sleepy Eye 6.

Adrian received the opening kickoff of the 2nd half and went on an 18-play drive resulting in a score and eating up 9 minutes of the 3rd quarter before Sleepy Eye had possession of the ball again. Adrian led 21-6 with just over three minutes left in the 3rd quarter.

Sleepy Eye was stopped on a 4th down and 1 at the beginning of the 4th quarter. Adrian again had great field position, starting at the Sleepy Eye 35, and scored a few plays later on a 31-yard TD run. Sleepy Eye was able to move the ball in the middle of the field but was unable to convert yards into TDs. Final score Adrian 28, Sleepy Eye 6.

Mason Myers, in his first start at QB, had 72 yards passing and a touchdown, he also had 52 yards rushing. Filling in for Myers in the 4th quarter, Caden Evers had 45 yards passing. Jackson Huiras finished with 89 yards receiving and a TD. Defensively Huiras led the team with 7 solo tackles and 9 assists. Arian Saenz had 4 solo tackles and 9 assists. Enrique Flores had 2 solos and 5 assists.

Sleepy Eye, 0-3, plays a 4 p.m. game at New Ulm Cathedral Friday, Sept. 24.