Indians lose home opener, play at MCW Friday

Paige Haala

Special to the Herald-Dispatch

The Sleepy Eye Indians football team went three and out after receiving the opening kickoff on Thursday night, Sept. 2. The Russell Tyler Ruthton Knights took early advantage on their first possession with a touchdown and 2-point conversion. The Knights struck again in the second quarter on a 10 yard pass making it 16-0.

The Indians fought back with a 40 yard run by Arian Saenz, down to the 2 yard line, but were unable to score on the drive. Sleepy Eye then held the Knights with a turnover on downs and capitalized with a 7 yard touchdown run by Jackson Huiras.

With time winding down, RTR scored again before halftime, making it 22-6.

Sleepy Eye came out tough after halftime, stopping the Knights on their first drive and taking the ball back down the field into RTR territory. The Indians then fumbled and both teams remained scoreless in the 3rd quarter. RTR scores two more times in the 4th quarter making the final score 37-6.

For the Indians, Erizen Traconis had 66 passing yards, Arian Saenz had 57 receiving and 76 rushing yards. Jackson Huiras added 18 receiving and 33 rushing yards with 1 touchdown.

The Indians play at Martin County West, in Sherburn, on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Indians JV game played MVL and got a 34-0 win. Coach Joe Hoffmann said leading the way on offense was Austin Uecker with two rushing touchdowns. And on defense, Winsten Nienhaus had an interception returned for a touchdown.