The future of Sleepy Eye United football is on the field

Brent Kucera sent a note last week: Monday [Aug. 30] will be the first practice for the Sleepy Eye United Football Program. We will be practicing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the soccer fields by Eagles Park. We handed out equipment last night [Aug. 23]. Let me know if you have any questions."

Yes, I had a question. Even though I kind of knew what he was talking about, I asked what is SEU football? (SEU football was the subject line on the email.) I guess I forgot the football cooperative between our two schools would start at the elementary school level in preparation for the fall of 2023 when the new high school team—one Sleepy Eye team—would take the field.

Kucera replied, "Sleepy Eye United Football. This year is 5th and 6th grade for tackle football. We will gather three days a week. Also 3rd and 4th grade will be flag football one day a week. We plan on having a game or scrimmage under the lights with Illegal Amigos there!"

Kucera also told me to check with Sleepy Eye Public School Activities Director Cory Haala for more details.

"We did a preliminary signup last spring and then set a parent meeting date and equipment handout for 5th and 6th graders [Aug. 23]," Haala said. "We have a little over 30 kids signed up, maybe a couple stragglers will come in yet. For 3rd and 4th grade we did an initial signup last spring as well and just sent a recent letter and reminder home for their flag football also. We have some great coaches at all levels with ties to both schools involved."

Haala said the program will run six weeks and is for any boys and girls who want to participate.

Coaches for the SEU elementary school football program include: Brent Kucera, Craig Murphy, Mike Peterson, Jesus Montemayor, Andy Hoffman, Dave Schroepfer, Bob Schmid, Tyler Jensen, Andy Cook, Mitch Neid, Shane Heiderscheidt, Jose Saenz, and Chad Mathiowetz.

Next fall the Sleepy Eye United football program will extend to the junior high level.