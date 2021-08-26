Young cross country team will take to the courses this fall

Head Coach Lisa Hagen said this season will be different for the cross country team.

"A large number of our top athletes have graduated," said Hagen. "We will miss them, however, we have added quite a few new runners on our boys team. Our returning runners are working hard, and I'm thankful to have them back. We have a young team this year, so our future is bright as they train and get stronger over the course of time."

"Clare Fischer is in our number one spot and I'm excepting a third year at state for her. She came into the season stronger than I've ever seen her—she should be a contender at the state level," said Hagen. Noah Christensen, a freshman at St. Mary's, is a runner Hagen is expecting to have a strong and successful season.

The cross country team is a cooperative, hosted by St. Mary's School, with runners from Sleepy Eye Public School and New Ulm Cathedral as well.

Hagen said the girls team is small this year and they have plenty of room for more runners in the community who love the sport.

The girls' team are all returning runners: Clare Fischer, NUC senior; Annika Nosbush, SMS junior; Elle Kyllonen, SMS sophomore; Ellen Windschitl, SEPS sophomore; and Teresa Fischer, NUC 8th grader.

Boys' team: Laurence Simonsen, SMS senior; Benjamin Catton, junior; Cole Schroepfer, SMS sophomore; Kendrick Henry, NUC sophomore; Ricky Ruiz, SEPS sophomore; Noah Christensen, SMS freshman; Nico Nosbush, SMS freshman; Rudy Ruiz, SEPS 8th grader; Anton Pyan, NUC 8th grader; Levi Hagen, Homeschool 7th grader; and Eli Christensen, SMS 7th grader.

Jenny Piotter is Hagen's Assistant Coach.

"It's a blessing to have the privilege to train these athletes to be the best they can be," Hagen said.

The first cross county meet is Friday, Aug. 27 at Springfield.