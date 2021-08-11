Stark Longhorns headed to state amateur baseball tournament

The Stark Longhorns earned their way to a berth in the state amateur baseball tournament during Region 2C play.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, Stark defeated Leavenworth, 9-2, sending Leavenworth to the elimination bracket. Pitching for Stark: Adam Sellner got the win, 7IP, 6H, 2R, 1ER, 3K; Dylan Klein, 2IP, 1H, 2K. Hitting: Zach Haala, 3/5, 3RBI; DYlan Klein, 1/4, 2RBI; NIck Labat, 2/3, 1R, 1RBI; Brandon Helget, 1/3, 2R, 1RBI; Adam Sellner and Jace Marotz each had 1 RBI.

The win qualified the Longhorns for state and sent them to a Sunday against the New Ulm Brewers in Springfield. The Brewers came out on top, 8-5. Pitching for Stark: Josh Kopacek got the loss, 5IP, 10H, 6ER, 1K, 1HR; Jace Marotz, 3IP, 5H, 2ER, 1K, 1HR. Hitting: Sean Mathiowetz, 2/5, 1R, 1RBI; Brandon Helget, 2/5, 1RBI; Mason Cox, 3/5, 1R, 1RBI; David Surprenant, 1/4, 1RBI; Nick Labat, 2/4, 1R, 1RBI.

Leavenworth lost to Hanska, 6-3, on Sunday and are out of the tournament. No stats submitted.

On Friday, Aug. 13, Courtland and Hanska will play in Springfield—the winner is the third TEL team that will go to state, the loser is out.

Stark will play the winner of the Courtland/Hanska game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 in New Ulm. The winner will play the Brewers at 4 p.m. If New Ulm loses that game they will play a final playoff game on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Springfield.