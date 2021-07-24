Sleepy Eye VFW to play in Second District Championship game at noon Sunday

Latest Second District Tournament update from Coach Brandon Streich:

Saturday, July 24, Sleepy Eye defeated Chaska in extra innings, 2-1. Bases loaded walk drawn by Mark Anderson scored Arian Saenz in the bottom of the ninth.

Marcus Martinez won on mound: 9IP, 9H, 1ER, 6Ks, 0BB. Austin Uecker, 2/5, 1RBI; Mark Anderson, RBI.

With a win tomorrow, Sleepy Eye will advance to the State Tournament. Sleepy Eye will face the winner of the Mankato/Chaska game at noon tomorrow.

Earlier games in the tournament

The Sleepy Eye VFW baseball team's first game in the Second District Tournament was a win over Lake Crystal on Thursday, July 22, played at noon at Johnson Park in New Ulm.

Sleepy Eye 11 Lake Crystal 3

Lake Crystal opened the game scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and that was all they got off Sleepy Eye. Sleepy Eye scored their 11 runs by the the bottom of the 4th and ended the game with no more scoring on either side.

Kaleb Butenhoff got the complete game win on the mound, striking out 10 batters: 7IP, 5H, 3ER, 10Ks.

Hitting: Jonny Petermann, 1/4, 1R, 2RBI; Austin Uecker, 1/2, 3R, 1RBI; Arian Saenz, 2/3, 1R; Spencer Osmonson, 2/3, 1RBI.

The win set Sleepy Eye for a game against St. James (who defeated New Ulm to advance) at 5 p.m. on Friday at Johnson Park. This was a round two win for Sleepy Eye.

Sleepy Eye 9 St. James 5

St. James scored all five runs in the 4th inning. Sleepy Eye had two in the 1st and scored six more in the 5th and topped it off with another run in the 6th inning.

Despite St. James' one big inning, pitcher Brandon Schmitz got the complete game win: 7IP, 7H, 5ER, 4Ks.

Hitting: Spencer Osmonson, 3/4, 1R, 3RBI; Austin Uecker, 1/4, 2R, 1RBI.

Next for Sleepy Eye is a semifinal game against Chaska at noon Saturday at Johnson Park.