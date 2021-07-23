Legion baseball team season ends with 1 win, 2 losses at Sub-State tournament

With the Sleepy Eye Ball Park as a host site for the Minnesota Sub-State 2 Division I American Legion Baseball Tournament, the Sleepy Eye Post 7 Legion team played in the opening game on Wednesday, July 21. Essig is the second site for Sub-State games.

Sleepy Eye drew the number one-seed team, Mankato National, as their opponent for Wednesday and were defeated in five innings.

Mankato Nationals 17 Sleepy Eye 3

Sleepy Eye pitching: Kyle Goblirsch, 1 inning, 3 bbs, 6 hits, 12 runs; Spencer Hoffman 4 innings, 2 bbs, 3 hits, 5 runs. Sleepy Eye hitting: Jackson Huiras, 3/3; Arian Saenz, 3/3, 2b, RBI; Carson Domeier, 1/2.

Post 7's second game was against Jordan on Thursday, July 22 at 12:30 — the first Thursday game at the Sleepy Eye Ball Park. It was a nice win for Sleepy Eye, keeping them alive in the double elimination tournament.

Sleepy Eye 13 Jordan 3 in five innings.

Jackson Huiras got the complete game win on the mound for Sleepy Eye: 5IP, 5Ks, 2bbs, 2H, 3R.

Sleepy Eye hitting: Spencer Hoffman, 2/3, RBI; Jackson Huiras, 2/3, 2RBI; Carson Domeier, 2/3, 2RBI; Patrick Hoffmann, 2/3, 2RBI; Mason Sellner, 1/3, 2RBI.

The win put Sleepy Eye in a 5:30 p.m. game against New Ulm Legion Gold (who lost earlier to Mankato American) on the Sleepy Eye diamond. This one was loss for Sleepy Eye and marked the end of the season for them.

New Ulm Gold 9 Sleepy Eye 2

Sleepy Eye pitching: Joey Herzog, 6 2/3 IP, 4K, 4bbs, 5H, 9R. Owen Weiss, 1/3 IP.

Sleepy Eye hitting: Spencer Hoffman, 2/4, RBI; Jackson Huiras, 1/4, RBI; Carson Domeier, 2/4, 2b; Kyle Goblirsch, 1/4; Ethan Fischer, 1/2; Arian Saenz 1/2.

The Legion tournament continues at the Sleepy Eye Ball Park through the weekend.