High School trapshooters compete in State Tournament

Nineteen Sleepy Eye student-athletes, members of the high school trapshooting team, competed in the State Trapshooting Tournament in Alexandria on June 18.

Shooting were Hayden Zarn, Spencer Hoffman, Riley Strate, Brayden Suess, Jacob Schultz, Jake Price, Mark Anderson, Winsten Nienhaus, Carter Swenstad, Josh Sellner, Jade Sellner, Alexa Pelzel, Emma Fischer, Taylor Berkner, Julia Berkner, Chloe Dolly, Sam Price, Noah Rossbach and Dallas Brazle.

Athletes were divided into Varsity, Jr. Varsity and Novice based on their season average, as well as male and female divisions. Each athlete shot 100 rounds.

The top two Varsity shooters for Sleepy Eye were Hayden Zarn with 92/100 and Spencer Hoffman with 89/100. The top two male Jr. Varsity shooters were Jake Price with 87/100 and Jacob Schultz with 83/100.

The top two two female Novice shooters were Alexa Pelzel with 82/100 and Jade Sellner with 71/100. The top two male Novice shooters were Carter Swenstad with a 79/100 and Noah Rossbach with 55/100.

Sleepy Eye's Novice team overall (both male and female) placed third and received a trophy.

Team member Sam Price had the honor of singing the National Anthem in the opening ceremony.

Coach Mike Hardin said it was a great overall experience for all the athletes and coaches.