VFW team continues play in Jr. Upper Midwest Classic, start with a win and a loss

The Sleepy Eye VFW baseball team played two Friday games in the Jr. Upper Midwest Classic in New Ulm — coming out with one win and one close loss. Play continues today (Saturday, June 26).

The first game for Sleepy Eye VFW was against Willmar and a big second inning propelled Sleepy Eye past Willmar. The game was played at Mueller Park in New Ulm.

Sleepy Eye 9 Willmar 1

Coach Brandon Streich said the second inning scoring of 7 runs included 6 scored while there were already two outs. Sleepy Eye scored two more runs, one each in the 5th and 6th innings. Willmar scored their lone run in the top of 7th and that was it for the game.

Mark Anderson got the win on the mound, throwing 5 shutout innings, allowing 4 hits and striking out 6 batters. Brandon Schmitz pitched 2 innings, allowing 2 hits, 1 run and striking out 4.

Jonny Petermann led on offense going 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and 1 run scored. Nolan Domeier was 2 for 2 with 2 R scored. Also getting RBIs, one each, were Jake Price, Chad Evers, Owen Weiss, Anderson, and Spencer Osmonson.

Game Two on Friday was a late inning loss to Harrisburg played at the Essig ball field.

Harrisburg 5 Sleepy Eye 4

Sleepy Eye led 4-1 going into the bottom of the 7th inning and that's when Harrisburg got their offense going, scoring 4 runs for the win.

Pitching for Sleepy Eye: Nick Mielke was charged with the loss, 0.1 IP, 3H, 3ER; Arian Saenz, 6 IP, 3H, 2ER, 3H, 5Ks.

HItting: Evers, 1/3, 1R, 1RBI; Weiss, 1/3, 2RBI; Domeier, 1/2, 1RBI; Saenz, 2/4.

Sleepy Eye plays Chaska today (Saturday) at noon at Johnson Park in New Ulm.