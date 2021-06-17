St. John's Soccer Camp draws a big group this year

For the past several years St. John’s Lutheran Church has organized a youth Soccer Camp held the first week of June. This year’s camp coincided with HOT weather but drew a record number of campers with 76 area children participating. New this year, St. John’s enjoyed the collaboration of Zion Lutheran Church of Morgan in hosting the camp.

Pictured top: Soccer camp in action—the children were divided in age groups to learn soccer skills and play scrimmages, spread out in five groups on the soccer field west of the Sleepy Eye Baseball Park.

Pictured below are the happy campers during a shade and water break on Thursday morning, June 10. In the back row are adults and older students who assisted with organization and coaching during Soccer Camp, from left: Rev Coach Ethan Boese (Zion Lutheran, Sanborn), Teddy Scharf, Wyatt Silfies, Colton Moldan, Cory Rossow, Hanna Christensen, Janet Crabtree, Lili Martinez, Vanessa Martinez, Emma Beussman, Kimberly Piotter, Jason Piotter, Jennifer Piotter, Rev Coach John Paustian and young Henry (Zion Lutheran, Morgan). Other staff sitting among campers: Ben Rossow, Elizabeth Beussman, Cayden Moldan, Laura Rossow, Matthew Beussman, and Chantel Moldan. Not pictured: Pastor (and photographer) Chris Cordes, St. John’s Lutheran, Sleepy Eye.