Girls 4x800, Wheelers advance to State Track Meet

Twenty-one River Valley Wildcats competed at the Section 2A Meet at Mankato West High School on Saturday, June 12.

“Our kids did great on Saturday!” said Coach Heidi McCone. “Lots of PRs. Our Wheelers will move on to State and our girls 4x800 meter relay team took first place, with a 20 second PR, to earn a spot at the State Meet, too!”

The Minnesota State High School League Class A Track and Field Meet is Friday, June 18 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Competing for the Wildcats will be the girls 4x800 relay team, composed of four runners who are students at Springfield High School—Marissa Pabst, Skyla Dauer, Emmie McCone, and Lilly McCone. They finished in first place at the Section 2A Meet with a time of 10:19.26.

The wheelchair competitors, brothers James (10th grade) and Toby (8th grade) Hagen, are Sleepy Eye home schoolers. They finished in their events as follows: 100 meter dash, Toby, second, 32.73; James, third, 38.23. 200 meters: Toby, second, 1:01.36; James, third, 1:12.64. Discus throw: Toby, second, 16-02. Shot Put: James, first, 7-09; Toby, second, 7-06.50.

Other Sleepy Eye students competing, and their events, at the Section Meet were:

Girls 100 meter hurdles: Sophia Portner (St. Mary’s senior) seventh place, 18.09; and Sophie Gustafson (SEHS 10th grader) ninth place, 18.31.

Girls 300 meter hurdles: Gustafson, sixth, 52.57; Portner, 10th, 53.01.

Girls Discus: Yuridia Fernandez (SEHS 7th grader) 16th, 77-08.

Boys 3200 meter run: Josh Hagen (home school senior) seventh, 11:02.33.

Long Jump: Jake Heinrichs (St. Mary’s 10th grader), 15th, 17-01.50. Heinrichs was also on the 4x200 relay team which finished seventh.

Shot Put: Jared Freestone (SEHS senior), 14th, 40-05.75.