River Valley Wildcats send 21 athletes to Section 2A Track and Field meet on Saturday

The River Valley Wildcats achieved great results at the Subsection meet on Thursday, June 3 at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School in Janesville. It was a hot but breezy afternoon and evening and a number of Wildcats earned entry to the Section 2A competition that will be held this Saturday, June 12, at Mankato West High School.

To qualify for Sections, the individuals had to place in the top four of their event; relay teams had to place in the top two.

Coach Heidi McCone was very proud of the team members achievements. “We have 21 athletes moving on to Sections!” she said when reporting the results.

In addition to those moving on to Sections, the girls team finished second in the Subsection on Thursday. The boys team briefly had possession of the boys’ second place plaque, but a scoring error was found that revealed they’d finished in third place.

River Valley Girls Section qualifiers

100m dash: Hailey Hollar, first, 13.35

200m dash: Megan Sandgren, second, 28.27; Hailey Hollar, fourth, 28.84

400m dash: Megan Sandgren, first, 1:01.86

800m run: Lilly McCone, fourth, 2:38.28

3200m run: Kaylynn Sanderville, fourth, 15:07.48

100m hurdles: Sophia Portner, second, 17.95, Sophie Gustafson, third, 18.14

300m hurdles: Sophia Portner, second, 52.84; Sophie Gustafson, third, 53.66

4x400 relay: River Valley, first, 4:22.87—Megan Sandgren, Marissa Pabst, Emmie McCone, Lilly McCone

4x800 relay: River Valley, first, 10:38.46—Lilly McCone, Emmie McCone, Skyla Dauer, Marissa Pabst

Discus: Yuridia Fernandez, fourth, 86-05

River Valley Boys Section qualifiers

Wheelchair division, 100 meter dash: Toby Hagen, second, 28.74; James Hagen, third, 37.18. 200m: Toby Hagen, second, 1:01.15; James Hagen, third, 1:18.82

100m dash: Caleb Hauger, third, 12.09; Kaden Ryer, fourth, 12.17

400m dash: Christian Belcher, third, 56.37

800m run: Ben Potter, fourth, 2:15.19

3200m run: Josh Hagen, third, 11:17.78

4x200 relay: River Valle, second, 1:39.56—Jake Heinrichs, Logan Richert, Christian Belcher, Caleb Hauger

Long Jump: Jake Heinrichs, third, 18-05.5

Shot put: Jared Freestone, third, 40-05.25

Wheelchair, Shot Put: James Hagen, first, 7-03; Toby Hagen, second, 6-04.5

Wheelchair, Discus: Toby Hagen, second, 15-10