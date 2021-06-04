SEHS and SMS student athletes earn conference All-Academic honors

Tomahawk Conference announced student athletes who earned All-Academic honors.

Requirements for this honor are that the student be a member of the varsity team, have a GPA of 3.75 or higher, and are a sophomore, junior, or senior.

Sleepy Eye students named to their sport’s All-Academic team include the following.

Baseball

Public School: Kadon Strong, Kegan Heiderscheidt, Mason Sellner, Jackson Huiras, Arian Saenz, and Nick Mielke.

St. Mary’s: Carson Domeier and Owen Weiss.

Golf

St. Mary’s: Liz Schwint and Joey Fischer.

Public School: Carson Erickson.

Softball

Public School: McKenna Strong, Stephanie Fernandez, Brooklyn Moldan, Maddison Helget, Emma Schieffert, Brooke Arneson, and Jade Sellner.

St. Mary’s: Sydney Windschitl, Megan Ahlness, Katelyn Rutscher, Maya Nelson, Kya Krzmarzick, Julia Helget, Lacey Mathiowetz, and Isabella Hoffmann.

Track

St. Mary’s: Sophia Portner and Kayla Schroepfer.