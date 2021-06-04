SEHS and SMS student athletes earn conference All-Academic honors
Tomahawk Conference announced student athletes who earned All-Academic honors.
Requirements for this honor are that the student be a member of the varsity team, have a GPA of 3.75 or higher, and are a sophomore, junior, or senior.
Sleepy Eye students named to their sport’s All-Academic team include the following.
Baseball
Public School: Kadon Strong, Kegan Heiderscheidt, Mason Sellner, Jackson Huiras, Arian Saenz, and Nick Mielke.
St. Mary’s: Carson Domeier and Owen Weiss.
Golf
St. Mary’s: Liz Schwint and Joey Fischer.
Public School: Carson Erickson.
Softball
Public School: McKenna Strong, Stephanie Fernandez, Brooklyn Moldan, Maddison Helget, Emma Schieffert, Brooke Arneson, and Jade Sellner.
St. Mary’s: Sydney Windschitl, Megan Ahlness, Katelyn Rutscher, Maya Nelson, Kya Krzmarzick, Julia Helget, Lacey Mathiowetz, and Isabella Hoffmann.
Track
St. Mary’s: Sophia Portner and Kayla Schroepfer.