Indians and Knights baseball; Knights softball all still in it! Play Saturday in Mankato

Both the St. Mary's Knights and the Sleepy Eye Indians baseball teams had fallen in their second Section games — to fall to the elimination bracket. Both still drew home field advantage and both won very tight games to advance to the next round—Saturday at ISG Field in Mankato. St. Mary's softball field fell to the elimination round and also play in Mankato on Saturday, at Caswell Park.

The Indians defeated Heron Lake Okabena Fulda, 1-0, in the 5 p.m. game at Sleepy Eye Ball Park on Thursday. The Indians scored the only run of the game in the fifth inning, when Kadon Strong scored on a sacrifice fly by Arian Saenz. Coach Aaron Nesvold said, "Arian was lights out on the mound and we were able to push one run home to win." Saenz allowed only two hits and struck out eight in the close win. The Indians play the #2 seed New Ulm Cathedral on Saturday at 3 p.m. at ISG Field in Mankato.

The Knights defeated Martin County West, 4-3, on Thursday following the Indians' game. Coach Bruce Woitas said, "It was a wild game that saw all kinds of stuff happen—MCW turned a triple play on us. However we hung in there, tied it up in the 7th and got a walk base hit by Jacob Lux in the bottom of the 8th to get the win!"

Carson Domeier pitched seven and one-third innings, allowing six hits and three runs, striking out eight. Joey Herzog came in in relief, allowed no hits and struck out one. Lux was 4/4 with the game winning RBI. Patrick Hoffmann went 2/3, with one RBI; Kyle Goblirsch went 1/3 with one RBI. The Knights play #1 seed BOLD at 5 p.m. on Saturday at ISG Field in Mankato.

The Lady Knights got knocked down by the Springfield Tigers, 7-2, in Springfield on Thursday evening. Coach Kayla Mathiowetz said the girls' bats were quiet in the loss—getting only three hits. Allie Labat led the team going 2/3 and Maddie Hose got the other hit. Megan Ahlness pitched the entire game for the Knights, striking out two and walking four.

"We will chalk it up as a game, and move onto the next one knowing that we didn’t play our game today," said Mathiowetz. "We need to keep in mind that it is the little plays that make the biggest difference in any game. String enough of those little components together and big things will happen—knowing that when we walk off the field there was nothing else we could have done! We gave it our all! Play hard with no reservations and no regrets!" The Knights face MCW on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Caswell Park.