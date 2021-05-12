SEU boys are Tomahawk Conference champions

Sleepy Eye United hosted MVL and Springfield in a triangular golf meet Thursday, May 6. The SEU boys shot a season low 158 to remain undefeated on the season. Carson Erickson shot a season-low even par 36 on the day to finish as medalist.

SEU 158, Springfield 181, MVL 214

SEU Boys: Carson Erickson 36 Medalist, Toby Weiss 39, Logan Netzke 41, Jacob Schultz 42, Allen Arneson 48, Jack Nelson 54.

On the girls side, Springfield did not have a team.

MVL 211, SEU 267

SEU Girls: Liz Schwint 55, Sam Price 62, Meriden Andres 66, Emma Currans 84.

Tomahawk Conference Tournament

The Sleepy Eye United boys and girls finished up the third leg of the Tomahawk Conference tournament in impressive fashion on Monday, May 10.

The Sleepy Eye United girls hosted the third Tomahawk Conference tournament and the boys traveled to Farmers Golf & Health Club in Sanborn.

On the boys side, Sleepy Eye United completed their sweep of the conference tournaments with an impressive score of 327. Sleepy Eye United was led by Toby Weiss (77), Logan Netzke (78), Carson Erickson (86), and Jacob Schultz (86). The boys struggled early in the day, but eventually settled in and came out on top, as Springfield finished in second place, 28 strokes behind with a team score of 355.

“I was really impressed with how all the guys battled today, especially Logan Netzke,” said Coach Mages. “Netzke started the day +7 through six holes, but was able to turn things around and play the final 12 holes at one under to finish the tournament at +6 (78) for a third place finish on the day.”

“It’s exactly the type of thing I emphasize over and over to the guys,” added Mages. “Just take things one shot at a time and move onto the next shot and the next hole if things aren’t going well. They’re all talented enough golfers that they can turn things around in the end.”

Mages said Toby Weiss played solid throughout the day on his way to a 77, +5 for second place. Springfield’s Maverick Winkelmann scored an impressive even par 72 earning first place overall and Tomahawk Conference Player of the Year.

The SEU boys all played impressively well in this year’s conference tournaments, as four earned all-conference honors and one earned honorable mention.

All-Conference (top 10)

Maverick Winkelmann (Spfd), Logan Haala (NUC), Toby Weiss (SEU), Carson Erickson (SEU), Logan Netzke (SEU), Logan Martin (GFW), Christopher Thram (Spfd), Aidan Nelsen (CM), Jacob Schultz (SEU), Will Carlson (Wabbaso)

Honorable Mention

Allen Arneson (SEU), Ben Pearson (MVL), Jackson Jemmings (CM), Jayden Goblish (Wabbaso), Cale Peterson (BLHS)

At Sleepy Eye Golf Club, Kayla Goblirsch of New Ulm Cathedral finished her quest to become conference champion with a score of 86. Goblirsch won the first and third conference tournaments. Nadine Clobes of MVL finished in second with a 91 and finished second overall in the conference, after finishing second, first, and second in the conference meets.

For Sleepy Eye United, Liz Schwint had another solid performance, carding a 106 to finish tied for third on the day with MVL’s Lili Mohror. Mohror finished in third overall and Schwint was fourth. Rounding out the top seven and earning All-Conference honors were Morgan Engholm of Cedar Mountain, Abbie Riederer of MVL, and Olivia Merseth of MVL. Earning honorable mention were GFW’s Jenna Schweiss (8th) and Marti Jacobson (10th) along with Meriden Andres of Sleepy Eye United (9th).

MVL completed the conference sweep, as they won the third and final conference tournament with a team score of 435. Cedar Mountain and Sleepy Eye United finished in second and third.

SEU girls score (510): Liz Schwint 106, Meriden Andres 122, Sam Price 127, Emma Currans 155

“I seriously can’t find the words to describe how proud I am of each and every one of these kids. The best part of my day is when I get to go to the golf course each afternoon and work with them to get better each and every day,” said Mages, who was named Tomahawk Conference Coach of the Year (Boys).

Next up for SEU is a meet in Madelia on Thursday, May 13. On Tuesday the play at Dacotah Ridge, against Springfield again.