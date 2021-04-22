Mathiowetz honored as Minnesota Class A Player of the Year

St. Mary’s Knights girls basketball fans were treated to a fun ride this winter as the team was unbeaten until the semifinal game in the State Class A Tournament, ending with a 23-1 record. Along the way the fans were also wowed by the play of junior Madison Mathiowetz, a three-peat winner of the Tomahawk Conference Player of the Year, among a number of accolades.

Recently Mathiowetz learned she’s been chosen as Minnesota Class A Player of the Year, by Prep Hoops, a company that is a source for high school basketball rankings, recruiting information and analysis.

Mathiowetz was named to the All Conference Team, All Conference Academic, All State Team, and repeated as both KNUJ and Journal Player of the Year.

Mathiowetz scored her career 2,000th point this season.