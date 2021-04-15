Kegan Heiderscheidt, SEHS senior, chosen for All Star Basketball Series

Kegan Heiderscheidt, Sleepy Eye High School basketball player, is one of 40 Minnesota seniors chosen to participate in the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association’s 39th annual Minnesota High School All Star Basketball Series. Games will be played at Forest Lake High School on April 17. Each player will receive five passes for family, friends, or coaches for the afternoon games. Kegan also earned Class A Academic All State honors for achieving a GPA of at least 3.75. Kegan will be attending Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall next fall to further his academic and athletic careers.