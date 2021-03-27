St. Mary's Knights win Section 2A Championship — State Tournament next!

The Knights boys basketball team got another home game, for the North Subsection title, against #4 seed Cleveland on Wednesday, March 24.

St. Mary’s 81 Cleveland 48

The Knights cruised to the North Subsection Championship on Wednesday night — putting them on the road to the Section 2A Championship game.

Leading the Knights were Carson Domeier with 31 points, Trent Steffensmeier with 16, Kyle Goblirsch with 14, and Kaleb Wait with 12.

After watching the girls win their Section title on Thursday night, the boys were in the same gym at Sibley East High School in Arlington on Friday night, to claim their own Section 2A Championship over the #1 seed Cyclones of St. Clair.

St. Mary’s 80 St. Clair 67

Coach Walter said after being down six points early, the Knights once again kept to the game plan and rallied back to take a four point halftime lead. He said the Cyclones brought full court pressure the entire game but the Knights adapted and got their offense going.

During the second half St. Mary’s was able to slowly extend the lead, holding a 4 to 10 point lead most of the half.

“With six minutes to go the guys executed efficiently on offense with patience and confident free throw shooting — 28 of 31,” said Walter. “I am just so proud of these boys and the way they play together. They trust each other; each game someone new steps up.”

“Braden Hansen came in off the bench to once again provide some big energy and came up with three big buckets,” said Walter. “Kyle Goblirsch had another solid performance, playing solid defense on a couple Cyclones’ big guys. Goblirsch also scored 13 points, adding to the Knights balanced scoring, with four guys in double figures—Domeier with 20 points, Steffensmeier with18 points, and Wait with 15 points. Jacob Lux was active all over the court, grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring 8 points.”

Walter said the Knights received the 3 seed in the Class A south and will play Central MN Christian for their first State Tournament game. The date, time and location have not yet been announced.

“Its been a crazy couple weeks of games, so much excitement and support in the school and community,” said Walter.