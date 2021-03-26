Lady Knights win Section 2A Championship - headed to State Tournament

The Lady Knights earned a berth in the State Class A Tournament with a hard-fought Section 2A Championship win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Thursday night at Sibley East High School in Arlington.

Knights 64 WEM 59

The Bucs of WEM lost another close game to the Knights at the end of the regular season — the only team to come so close to defeating the Knights this year. Last year, WEM beat the Knights in the Section Championship game. The Knights have been working for the Section title and a trip to State throughout this successful season.

Coach Bruce Woitas said the game was defensive battle all night long. “Points were hard to get tonight,” he said. “It was a low scoring first half [WEM 23, St. Mary’s 21] and then both teams had big offense in the second half.”

“In the end, we had the edge and made 8 of 9 free throws in the last two minutes.”

Madison Mathiowetz scored 27 points and got six rebounds, four assists and one steal. Sydney Windschitl scored 16 points (including a pair of free throws to secure the Knights win in the end) and had eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Reagan Severson had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Emma Currans had 5 points and one rebound and Liz Schwint had 4 points and five rebounds. Sophie Portner had four rebounds and Katelyn Rutscher grabbed two.

“Wow! What a great performance by our team tonight,” said Woitas. “They stayed together and worked hard on the defense end tonight and got rewarded with a State Tourney berth. I’m very happy for our team and what they have done all year long.”

The Knights head into the State Tournament with a 22-0 record. The State Tournament schedule and site assignments will be announced Saturday.

Asked Friday morning if a game like this makes him nervous (like it did for this writer), Woitas said, “Not sure if I would use nervous, I would say excited for the kids—but I was saying a few prayers late in the game last night.”

Following are the games leading to this Section 2A Championship for the Knights:

Friday, March 19, the #4 seed Sleepy Eye Indians, fresh off their first round win, came across town to play the Knights for the third time this year.

Knights 77 Indians 49

St. Mary’s continued in the win column in their quest to get back to the Subsection final—a goal they met Friday night.

Coach Woitas said the Knights built a 21 point lead by halftime and went on for another nice win.

“Sleepy Eye Public played hard and never gave up,” he said, “but we also played hard and got a great win.”

The Knights were led by Madison Mathiowetz with 34 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Sydney Windschitl scored 17 points and got nine rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Reagan Severson had 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal.

The win set the Knights up for the North Subsection final, at home, against BOLD on Tuesday night, March 23. The win sent them to the Section 2A Championship game.

St. Mary’s 94 BOLD 59

The undefeated Knights know how to keep their cool when a game gets close, or perhaps it is that the Knights know how to get hot down the stretch.

Coach Woitas said the girls got off to their usual fast start only to see BOLD come back and take the lead. The Lady Knights turned up the defense and offense and that was the story of the game.

“The last two minutes of the first half we had a 10 -0 run to take a 46-36 half time lead,” Woitas said, “and then we had a strong second half and got a nice win. Sydney and Madison had big nights for us and we also had five other players score points which we need at this time of the season.”

Madison Mathiowetz—40 points, 14 rebounds, six steals and five assists. Sydney Windschitl—31 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Reagan Severson—7 points and two steals. Emma Currans—5 points. Liz Schwint—4 points