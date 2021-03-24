Strong and Helget score in Eagles girls final hockey game

The #3 seed Eagles girls hockey team battled to a double overtime win over #2 seed Delano/Rockford, Thursday, March 18 in Delano—for a ticket to the Section 2A championship game.

Eagles 3 Delano/Rockford 2

It was a tight battle for the Eagles Thursday. While they scored the first two goals of the game, and carried the 2-0 lead late into the second period, D/R’s Kali Schmidt scored goals in each the second and third periods to even the score. The third period was scoreless, as was the first overtime period. At 10:54 in the second overtime, the Eagles’ Julia Helget put one in the net for the victory. Scoring the Eagles’ other goals were Jada Rahe and Maddi O’Connor, both unassisted.

Saturday, the Eagles met the #1 seed Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian White Hawks in the Section 2A Championship game. Unfortunately for the Eagles it was the end of the road and they came away as Section 2A Runner-up.

Mound-Westonka 8 Eagles 2

After the long, tough battle at Delano Thursday night, the Eagles met a very good White Hawks team at Thaler Arena in Mound on Saturday. Regular goalie, Ava Brennen, had a concussion and couldn’t play, putting Brooke Gramentz in the net for her only full game this season. The White Hawks peppered Gramentz with 41 shots and she made 33 saves.

Mound-Westonka scored four goals before the Eagles’ McKenna Strong scored in the second period, assisted by Afton Hulke. The White Hawks scored four more, putting the game away, before Julia Helget scored the Eagles other goal near the end of the game. She was assisted by Evie Sellner and Maddi O’Connor.

The win sent Mound-Westonka to the state tournament.

Julia Helget led the Eagles in assists this year, with 22; Morgan Klein was third with 10. Helget was second in goals scored with 13. For total points, Helget was second with 35; McKenna Strong was third with 17.