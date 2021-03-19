St. Mary's Lady Knights in Section playoffs as #1 seed, play Indians next

The undefeated Lady Knights finished the regular season the same way, still undefeated, and the Tomahawk Conference Champions. The Knights hosted BLHS on Friday, March 12.

St. Mary’s 78 BLHS 46

“Just a great effort tonight from all our players,” said Coach Bruce Woitas after the game. “The win gave us back to back conference championships, which was a goal we set for our team this year.”

Madison Mathiowetz had another big night on the court, scoring 48 points and getting 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Sydney Windschitl scored 14 points—becoming the second place all-time scorer for the girls program ending the night at 1,721, passing Molly Mathiowetz’s 1,709 (both trail leader Madison Mathiowetz). Windschitl also got two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Reagan Severson scored 12 points and got four rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Saturday evening, March 13, the Lady Knights played their final game of the regular season—a lop-sided win over Cedar Mountain at home.

St. Mary’s 82 Cedar Mountain 27

St. Mary’s scored 53 points in the first half, on their way to this win. Woitas said, “Everyone got a lot of minutes on the floor. It was a nice way to finish off our regular season.”

Madison Mathiowetz—30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and eight steals.

Reagan Severson—20 points, two rebounds and one steal.

Sydney Windschitl—13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Woitas said they also honored the team’s seven seniors—Sydney Windschitl, Sophie Portner, Emily Weiss, Megan Ahlness, Emma Currans, Leah Miller, and Maryanne Larsen—for their great leadership throughout the season.Wednesday, March 17, the Lady Knights hosted New Ulm Cathedral in Section 2A Subsection play.

St. Mary’s 72 Cathedral 39

What can you say? The Knights did what they’ve been doing all season, or as Coach Bruce Woitas said, “We had a fast start and really never looked back.”

Leading the Knights was Madison Mathiowetz with 34 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sydney Windschitl had 8 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal. Emma Currans had 7 points and two rebounds. Katelyn Rutscher had 6 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

“We had good balance on offense, as we had nine players score points tonight,” said Woitas. “It was a nice win to start off our playoffs!”

Friday, the #4 seed Indians, fresh off their first round win, come across town to play the Knights for the third time this year.