Indian girls finish regular season on a winning streak, advance in Sections

Thursday, March 11, the Indian girls basketball team hosted Nicollet/Loyola for a big win with big numbers for Kadence Hesse.

Sleepy Eye 59 Nicollet/Loyola 44

Indians were led by Kadence Hesse with 21 points, 13 boards, six steals and five assists. Kaydince Thoms had 18 points and four steals. Brea Mertz had 6 points and eight rebounds.

Saturday morning the Indians defeated MVL on the road.

Sleepy Eye 50 MVL 44

Coach Sarah Hesse said the Indians started off slow but kept working hard and didn’t give up. “We had some key rebounds late in the 4th quarter to keep the ball out of the Chargers’ hands,” said Hesse.

The Indians were led by Kadence Hesse with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Brea Mertz had 8 points and 16 rebounds. Erika Lozano had 8 rebounds and 4 steals.

The #4 seed Indians girls basketball team hosted, and defeated, #5 Central Minnesota Christian in Section 2A North Subsection play on Wednesday night, March 17.

Sleepy Eye 58 CMC 52

Coach Sarah Hesse said the Indians played well on the defensive side of the ball in the win over Central Minnesota Christian.

“We got some big turnovers and rebounds down the stretch, to keep the ball on our side of the court,” said Hesse. “We played well as a team!”

The Indians were led by Kadence Hesse with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kaydince Thoms had 14 points, five steals, and five rebounds. Brooklyn Moldan had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The win set the Indians up for a third crosstown match with the Knights on Friday.