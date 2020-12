Awards presented to St. Mary's Knights volleyball team members

The St. Mary’s Knights volleyball team recently received their 2020 season awards. A special honor was Coach Jen Walter being named Tomahawk Conference Coach of the Year and Madison Mathiowetz was named Tomahawk Conference Player of the Year.

Pictured upper left: Team Award winners, from left: Sydney Windschitl, Leadership; Jaci Domeier, Most Improved; and Madison Mathiowetz, MVP. Upper right: Tomahawk Conference honored Madison Mathiowetz (left) as Player of the Year and Knights Coach Jen Walter as Coach of the Year. Below: Academic All Conference, front from left: Reagan Severson, Bella Hoffmann, Abby Schwartz, and Kya Krzmarzick. Back: Madison Mathiowetz, Julia Helget, Katelyn Rutscher, and Sydney Windschitl, who also earned Academic All State.

Team Awards

•Leadership: Sydney Windschitl.

•Most Improved: Jaci Domeier.

•MVP: Madison Mathiowetz.

All Conference Team Madison Mathiowetz and Jaci Domeier.

Honorable Mention All Conference Trista Ibberson and Allie Labat.

Academic All Conference GPA of 3.75 or higher: Sydney Windschitl, Madison Mathiowetz, Reagan Severson, Julia Helget, Katelyn Rutscher, Kya Krzmarick, Bella Hoffmann, and Abby Schwartz.

Academic All State Sydney Windschitl