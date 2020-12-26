SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Awards presented to St. Mary's Knights football cheer team

Submitted
St. Mary's football cheerleaders received awards recently.

Pictured are St. Mary's Cheer Team letter winners, from left: Natalie Marti, Alexa Pelzel, Kenadi Steffl, Abigail Schwartz, Isabella Hoffmann, Kallie Zarn (on phone-via facetime), Kya Krzmarzick, Maya  Nelson (on phone-via facetime), Julia Helget, Emma Currans, Samantha Ibberson, and Katelyn Rutscher. Julia Helget (left) received the Spirit Award and Emma Currans received both the Leadership Award and the Coach's Award. The cheer team is coached by Tiffany Hofmann. 