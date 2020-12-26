Awards presented to St. Mary's Knights football cheer team

Submitted

Pictured are St. Mary's Cheer Team letter winners, from left: Natalie Marti, Alexa Pelzel, Kenadi Steffl, Abigail Schwartz, Isabella Hoffmann, Kallie Zarn (on phone-via facetime), Kya Krzmarzick, Maya Nelson (on phone-via facetime), Julia Helget, Emma Currans, Samantha Ibberson, and Katelyn Rutscher. Julia Helget (left) received the Spirit Award and Emma Currans received both the Leadership Award and the Coach's Award. The cheer team is coached by Tiffany Hofmann.