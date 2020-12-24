SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sleepy Eye Indians football awards presented

Deb Moldaschel
The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Just like so many other school activities, an awards program for the Indians football team just wasn’t in the books this years. Coach Cory Haala did the next best thing and brought his seniors and award winners together briefly to recognize their achievement, and snap a few pictures.

Seniors received plaques, top - Jack Nelson, Kegan Heiderscheidt, Jared Freestone, Mason Thoms, Kevin Montemayor, David Gonzalez and Kadon Strong. Below - Mason Sellner and Jackson Huiras.

•Seniors were presented with plaques: David Gonzalez, Kegan Heiderscheidt, Kadon Strong, Kevin Montemayor, Jared Freestone, Mason Thoms, and Jack Nelson.

•Named to All Conference: Kadon Strong, Kegan Heiderscheidt, and David Gonzalez.

•Honorable Mention All Conference: Jack Nelson and Jackson Huiras.

•Academic All Conference: Jackson Huiras, Kadon Strong, and Mason Sellner.

•Academic All State: Kadon Strong. 