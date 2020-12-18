Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights football awards presented

St. Mary’s Knights football team members were recently honored with 2020 season awards.

Pictured (top) are players who earned top awards, front from left: Carson Domeier, Kaleb Wait, Braden Hansen, Caleb Schumacher, Joey Herzog, and Riley Strate. Back: Trent Steffensmeier, Brad Balko, Anthony Helget, John Balko, and Owen Weiss. Not pictured: Patrick Hoffmann and Spencer Hoffman. (Lower photo) Coach Breny Kucera (left) awarded Carson Domeier, Patrick Hoffmann, and Joey Herzog with the Play of the Year awards — ham, two racks of ribs, and a pork butt — for the game winning touchdown against Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Player Voted Awards

•Offensive Co-MVPs: Carson Domeier and Trent Steffensmeier

•Defensive MVP; Riley Strate

•Lineman: Anthony Helget

•Leadership: Anthony Helget

•Most Improved: Braden Hansen

•Charlie Hale Award: Patrick Hoffmann

•Play of the Year: Joey Herzog, Carson Domeier, and Patrick Hoffmann for the game winning touchdown against Westbrook-Walnut Grove. Coach Brent Kucera said is was a trick play called “Double Quick” on 4th down at the end of the game. QB Carson Domeier threw the ball backwards to WR Joey Herzog who threw it to Patrick Hoffmann in the endzone for the TD. Coach Kucera awarded the guys with pork prizes.

Other recognition earned by individual players include the following.

Academic All District: John Balko, Brad Balko, Trent Steffensmeier, Patrick Hoffmann, Riley Strate, Carson Domeier, Owen Weiss

All Sub-District: Anthony Helget, Trent Steffensmeier, Carson Domeier, Caleb Schumacher Honorable Mention: Spencer Hoffman, Kaleb Wait