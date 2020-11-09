Two wins and a week of rest for Knights volleyball team

The Knights got two decisive wins in volleyball action the past week and now have a break to prepare for some strong competition coming up.

Thursday, Oct. 29, the Knights played at Cedar Mountain and notched a 3-0 win.

St. Mary’s 3 Cedar Mountain 0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-14)

Coach Jen Walter thought the Knights did a good job keeping Cedar Mountain on their toes.

“We really tried to be diverse when running our offense and I think the girls succeeded,” she said. “Cedar Mountain really liked to attack our right back corner and our setters and middle back defenders did a great job protecting our floor.”

Game stats:

Emily Weiss had eight kills and two digs. Madison Mathiowetz had 15 kills, nine digs, was 13/13 serving, and had two set assists. Allie Labat had 22 set assists, eight digs, and was 16/17 serving. Bella Hoffmann had seven set assists, eight digs, and was 9/10 serving. Reagan Severson got 10 digs and was 19/20 serving. Sydney Windschitl was 8/8 serving and had three kills, four blocks and six digs. Jaci Domeier was 5/6 serving, got five kills, three blocks, two digs, and three set assists.

Monday, Nov. 2, the Knights traveled to take on BLHS for another win.

St. Mary’s 3 BLHS 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-14)

“We started off a little slow, even for a Monday, but ended the night hitting aggressively at the net,” said Walter. “The girls have become more aggressive servers since we gave them free rein at the service line and they are doing great.”

Game stats:

Emily Weiss had 10 kills and two digs. Madison Mathiowetz had 12 kills, 16 digs, and was 13/13 serving. Allie Labat had 25 set assists and six digs, and was 15/15 serving. Bella Hoffmann had 14 set assists, six digs, and was 15/15 serving. Reagan Severson had 15 digs.

“We have a big week next week with some strong competition, so we will take the rest of this week to prepare for those upcoming games,” Walter said.

The Knights are home next Tuesday and Friday, hosting Springfield and New Ulm Cathedral.