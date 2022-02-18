From the Editor's Desk - praise for the Chief

Police Chief Matt Andres sure is a nice guy. Whenever I ask him for an interview about police business he is quick to agree and even though he might be tired of it, he always agrees to have his picture taken if the article would be enhanced by a photo that illustrates the topic. He's always cheerful about photos, too. See the big smile on the front page?

I have an inkling that if I were to encounter the Chief and he felt the need to record our conversation, he might not look so cheerful. I think I will try to avoid that situation.

Anyway, thank you Matt and thank you also for your monthly newspaper columns that help inform our readers of topics important to their safety.

I suppose you are all waiting to see a change in the Herald-Dispatch now that we are owned by CherryRoad Media. Well, a change is coming in a couple weeks. Our company contracted with Gannett to continue the page layout and design process while all the final details of our new system are worked out.

The writers and graphic designers at the new Minnesota CherryRoad Media newspapers, including Robin Havemeier and me, have started training on the new system and making plans for how the papers will look. Robin and I are kind of excited to unveil a new look for the front page and return to the typestyles that our readers found easier to read than what we've used the past year or so.

We also have some fun new things on tap. We're planning to add some puzzles, comics, and a crossword puzzle each week.

We'll keep learning the new system and you look forward to a "new" Herald-Dispatch on March 3.