From the Editor's Desk - Do we live in a great little town, or what?

Do we live in a great little town, or what?

You probably think this is a rerun because I brag on Sleepy Eye so often. It's not. This is all new—I'm impressed with just one weekend in Sleepy Eye!

That's what happens when your new boss comes all the way from New Jersey to go the Chamber's annual meeting and see what's special about Sleepy Eye.

When we were informed that our Minnesota newspapers had been sold to CherryRoad Media we were introduced, via Zoom, to Jeremy Gulban, the owner and CEO of CherryRoad. I was pretty excited. I'd just read an article about his company starting a newspaper in International Falls, after the big mean corporate owner of the former International Falls newspaper closed down the paper without even trying to sell it. (Different big corporate owner—not Gannett.)

I emailed Jeremy right away, inviting him to come to Sleepy Eye for the Chamber Annual Meeting so he could meet other business people and they could meet him. I figured if he wasn't afraid to go the International Falls (and Grand Marais, where he also owns a newspaper) he wouldn't be afraid to visit southern Minnesota in February.

Well, of course he wasn't afraid. (Even though, it turns out, he only went to those northern Minnesota towns in the summer.) Let me tell you, he was very impressed with all the trucks and fish houses on the lake. Apparently they don't do that in New Jersey.

Truthfully, I sincerely meant the invitation, but thought Jeremy was probably too busy and important to come here so soon. Well, although he is very busy and important, he likes to visit the towns where his newspapers are located. And, he doesn't act like a too important boss. Everyone who met him Saturday night can attest to that.

Jeremy and his wife Antoinette (who also works for CherryRoad), are normal people who were happy to visit Sleepy Eye. They enjoyed the Chamber meeting and hearing about the award winners and found Randy Krzmarzick's speech to be delightful.

Oops—I just realized I forgot to include Randy in the front page article about the Chamber meeting (Sorry, Randy). You can read it here first . . . Randy Krzmarzick was the guest speaker at the Chamber Annual Meeting. He talked about olden days and new days and all kinds of really good "Sleepy Eye" stuff. What else could he do? After all, Sleepy Eye is a great little town!