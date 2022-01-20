From the Editor's Desk—Happy Birthday to me

Happy Birthday to me! This is my birthday week - I turn 67 on Friday. Now, I'm not saying this just to get presents (but I'll be home if you need to deliver something.)

I'm just pointing out that I am happy to be getting old-ish. It's been great so far. I have good health insurance, thanks to my medicare-based plan. I never had vision and dental coverage before—now I can splurge on new glasses when I want to. I go the dentist and don't even get a bill. I started taking Social Security last year and that money is helping us save more for retirement because I still get a paycheck, too.

My body doesn't work the way it did when I was young, but that's okay—there's nothing wrong with slowing down a little. Besides, if I tried (which I haven't lately) I could probably exercise and get into some semblance of "shape." So far, I think my mind is still sharp as ever. If I ask you to explain something it's because I'm interested in the topic. If I ask you to say it again, chances are I wasn't listening the first time. (I don't think mind-wandering is age related.)

Why do I bring this up? It's because I would like to keep getting even older and I would like to enjoy the years in a more back-to-normal way. I'm getting bored with staying home most of the time. I miss going to functions where these is a crowd. I want to travel and socialize more.

If more people would become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, it would help all of us get back to normal. I am fully aware that even vaccinated people get the virus. I follow the news. I am also aware that of the people in hospitals receiving care for severe COVID-19 symptoms, the vast majority are unvaccinated. Our healthcare systems in this country are begging for our help. They need to be able to treat people with heart attacks, strokes, and traumatic injuries, as well as trying to heal patients with COVID-19.

Just imagine the change it would make if almost everyone was vaccinated. We might still get sick but probably for most people it would mean laying on the couch for a couple days. Those who get really sick with COVID-19 would have a room at a hospital to receive the care they need. People with other reasons to need hospital care would also be assured of the availability of the care they need.

Let's all enjoy getting old(er) together.