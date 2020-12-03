The election is over, he lost

I held off on this topic as long as I could. You know the presidential election is over, right?

There was not fraud or irregularities in the election. President Trump’s legal team has pretty well proven that as they’ve lost, or had dismissed, the many court cases they filed. The reason they’ve lost is because they’ve not had any evidence to show the courts.

Oh wait, I almost forgot, they did win one ruling in Philadelphia. They were allowed to have their poll watchers stand six feet away from election workers counting votes, instead of 10 feet away.

But anything about the validity of the election results? Nope. Trump’s lawyers are losing, losing, losing.

Yet, he still claims he won the election.

That claim took a hit Tuesday, when U.S. Attorney General William Barr, a loyal Trump ally, said the U.S. Justice Department had not found evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

I find Trump’s allegations of election fraud very disturbing. He is undermining our election system and our democracy. He is casting aspersions on the honesty of the many election judges across our country.

Do you think we have hard-working and honest election judges in Sleepy Eye? I do. They are very careful, follow the law, and complete an accurate count of our votes.

But, you know what? Our judges may be our trusted friends and neighbors, but they are not unique or extra special. They do the job they promised to do, just like election judges across the United States.

Our election process is fair and accurate.