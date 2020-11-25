Thankful for you; column by Editor Deb Moldaschel

Happy Thanksgiving! However you are celebrating, I hope the day will be a time to reflect on all you have to be thankful for — even in this tough year of the pandemic. Now, more than ever, thinking about what we are thankful for can be a balm for our hurts, our worries, and our thoughts of what we think we are missing.

You know how fast time flies? Even though I am mostly at home, sitting before my computer, and working on the newspaper, still the weeks seem to fly by. We will get through this difficult time, and when our lives get back to something approaching our old normal, the year of the pandemic will fade into our memories.

I hope our memories will include how much we appreciated the dedication of our healthcare workers, those who serve us at essential businesses, the teachers who worked so hard to serve the students the best they could under the circumstances, and those whose sacrifices we never knew.

I am thankful for all those people who make our community function no matter what. I am thankful for our beautiful little town full of beautiful people. I am thankful for government leaders who are trying to help us get through the financial difficulties the virus has brought.

I’m thankful for Tom and our girls and their families. We miss getting together, but we know time will pass and soon we can gather again. In the meantime, I am thankful for group texts, funny pictures, and video chats!

I am thankful for co-workers who come together (virtually, of course) to produce newspapers for our group of southwestern Minnesota towns. And I am thankful for our readers and advertisers who keep us in business.

I am thankful for the opportunity to bring you the news of Sleepy Eye. I am thankful I can be your source of news about our city government and school district. I am thankful I can tell the stories of our businesses and citizens who make Sleepy Eye a town we all love.

Happy Thanksgiving, Sleepy Eye!