Just say no . . . to Thanksgiving dinner with your extended family and friends

I know a lot of people don’t want to hear this, but when it comes to your traditional big Thanksgiving dinner, this year you really need to just say no.

Thanksgiving is a favorite holiday for many people — me included. It is so nice to have that time to gather with loved ones, give thanks, and not feel like you have to do anything else — except EAT, of course (another reason it is a favorite holiday for so many.)

This year we should give thanks by not taking a chance on exposing our loved ones to COVID-19. It doesn’t matter how much you love each other, there is no way to be sure that every person at your dinner table is free of the virus.

We may miss getting together for our traditional Thanksgiving dinner, but we’ll get over that. I am sure the way we would miss a loved one lost to COVID-19 would be much more painful and we would not get over that.

Have the biggest and best Thanksgiving dinner next year. Stick with your own household only, for a yummy dinner this year.

Last week we heard from Brown County Public Health on their concerns. Tuesday afternoon, too late for this paper, I received a press release from BCPH stating that the number of cases in Brown County makes it extremely difficult for their staff to conduct adequate contact tracing. This is their plan:

“Brown County Public Health has decided to join the already existing South Central Case Investigation and Contact Tracing Regional Coordination Center to get additional support for this work.”

A week ago when I wrote my column the total number of cases in the county was 602; Tuesday it was reported at 880.

This is going to continue. If you get a call from BCPH or the South Central regional center, answer and follow their instructions.

Wednesday evening (after the paper is published) Governor Walz will speak to the people of Minnesota. You might not like what he says, but I don’t understand how anyone can think he has anything but our health and safety in mind.

Our federal government should be acting on another relief package for people and businesses that are suffering financially due to the pandemic. We need help.