Can we pretend we see spring?

I don’t get out much, so I am not an eye witness, but I’m willing to bet that there were teenagers wearing flip-flops during this warm up—maybe even shorts. If you know someone like that, send me a picture for our Facebook page!

Because I don’t get out much, I mostly suffered our deep freeze in simple sympathy for those of you who actually had to go outside, or even worse, work outside.

Well, I mean, I did get cold when I went out to feed the birds, but I don’t think that compares.

Thank you to everyone who does their job, day in and day out, even when it means the weather makes it much harder. You either suffer when it is way too cold or when it is way too hot.

Of course, people who work outside sometimes also get to enjoy perfect days—soft summer days in the 70s, blue sky days in the autumn, and the first days when we think maybe spring is right around the corner.

I know, we still have plenty of winter days ahead. But the weather prognosticators say the deep freeze is over. The daylight hours are getting longer and the suns rays feel warmer every day.

We will have more days when we don’t zip our jackets, some days when we leave them in the car, and yes, some days when we wonder if winter will ever end.

While I am still waiting for that shot in the arm, I do feel hopeful about spring. I know we will still need to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, to stop the spread and help make the vaccination effort more effective, but I also think I will feel comfortable visiting my kids and grandkids in the coming weeks. For sure, I know I will be watching my two oldest grandchildren run in track meets this spring.