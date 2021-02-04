The pain of a great loss

Losing a loved one is the kind of pain we don’t like to think about. Since the pandemic has dominated the news over the past year, we’ve experienced the loss of multitudes of people around the world. Unless we lost our own loved one, we probably experienced those deaths in a kind of remote way. We saw terrible scenes on the nightly news, coming from whatever city or country was in the depths of an overwhelming outbreak of COVID-19. We didn’t know them. We could only imagine the loss.

Of course, we know and love people who have died of other causes. Any death is a painful experience for family and friends.

Why am I so melancholy as I write this on Tuesday night?

On TV tonight, they’re showing the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where the fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is lying in honor. It’s very sad for his family and co-workers. It’s very sad for our country.

How could we ever imagine that a mob of citizens would invade and attack our Capitol, killing an officer who was there to protect our Senators and Representatives? Officer Sicknick shouldn’t have had to give his life on that awful day in our country.

That awful day shouldn’t have happened. I’m sad. I feel like the mob killed a cherished ideal—the love and respect for our country that I thought we all shared. A great loss.