1/21/21 My lucky day!

Do you like palindromes—words or number sequences that are the same forward or backward? Like today’s date: 1/21/21. Reads the same, from the beginning or from the end.

You want to know what’s even more fun about 1/21/21? It’s my birthday!

I read this on the internet: Palindromic dates are considered lucky in several cultures. This year my birthday is lucky in my culture, that’s for sure.

Here is how lucky I got during my birthday week. On Tuesday at noon, when the state’s site to sign up for vaccines opened up, I jumped on and got an appointment in North Mankato! For Tom, not for me.

I started with him because he is out and about at work and needs to get protected ASAP. I am holed up in my house working and only going out to buy groceries. I can wait awhile, I guess. My next chance is next Tuesday at noon.

I also think I’m having a lucky birthday week because our country is getting a new president this week.

I feel very sad that the very fact that we are getting a new president has become controversial. That’s not supposed to happen in the United States. Every four years we have a presidential election and then we inaugurate the president. I never imagined a day would come when so many voters think the election was not fair and secure; when so many voters don’t believe the results of the presidential election.

So sad, and right now it doesn’t seem to be something either side can convince the other about.

I believe the election was fair and secure. I believe President Biden received well over 7 million more votes than President Trump did and won the Electoral College votes 306 to 232.

That’s what I believe and I don’t understand why so many other people don’t.

And, they don’t understand why I believe what I do.

It’s a sharp and serious divide. It’s turned into something dangerous for our country. It’s sad.

Well, Happy Birthday to me. I got two things I wanted. The only other thing I still want is peace in the United States.