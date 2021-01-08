We need a little winter, no controversy about that

I am kind of glad those two holiday weeks are over. Sure, it’s nice to have some time off, but work didn’t disappear just because we had paid holidays! I just had to squeeze more work into the other days, with goofed up deadlines and extra hours at night and on the weekends.

I was successful in not doing any work on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Now I am ready to get back to a normal schedule—too much to do in a five day work week, instead of four days.

The last month I have been in charge of gathering news for our sister paper in Redwood Falls, as the search is on for a new editor there. That paper publishes two days a week, so I have some kind of confusing deadlines staring me in the face all the time. I look forward to getting deadlines back on track and also hope for a successful hiring process in Redwood Falls.

The good thing about this is that I am learning more about Redwood Falls. Many good people there have helped find the news we need to put in the paper. Years ago I did some sales work for the “River Valley Woman” in the Redwood area. I also wrote some stories from that area for the magazine. So I have some old contacts there and they’ve been helpful.

Now, onto another topic. If it’s January in Minnesota, it might as well be cold. Some say it might as well be snowy, too. How else are we supposed to enjoy the great outdoors? (Through the window, like I do?)

When I met with Matt Schmidt at the lake Monday afternoon (or on the lake, I guess that was) and he mentioned trying to make good ice at the outdoor skating rink, it brought back memories.

When I was a kid we lived across the alley from the Orchid Inn—just a short walk to the ice skating rink. I spent many winter afternoons and evenings there. There is a picture in a 1962-ish Herald-Dispatch of me and a friend skating on a frigid day, somewhere around zero degrees. We were all smiles. You just need to dress for it!

So, it is winter after all, put out some good wishes for colder weather (even a few degrees will help!) The kids need to get out there and skate in the fresh air.

Happy New Year!