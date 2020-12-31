A spirit of compromise might be the answer

Did you know that long, long ago, in a faraway land . . . oh, wait—I mean in the United States, Congress actually comprised and passed legislation on a fairly regular basis. Now, I mean long ago. I am not blaming President Trump for the current state of things in the United States Congress.

At some point it became the “thing” to oppose anything the other party proposed, without even looking at how a compromise could be made. It is true that during the Trump administration, Sen. McConnell, as Senate Majority Leader, took this too an extreme by refusing to bring before the Senate anything the House passed.

Neither side is right all the time and neither side is wrong all the time. There are a lot of smart people serving in the U.S. Senate and House. Of course, many have ideas that are way to the left or right of center. But, maybe if they worked together, more compromises could be found.

The federal Covid relief bill finally passed as a result of some compromise work pushed by a bipartisan group of Representatives in the House—called the Problem Solvers Group. Two good mid-westerners are in this group. Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat who represents the 3rd Congressional District in Minnesota and Rep. Dusty Johnson, a Republican who represents South Dakota’s at-large district, have been outspoken in their efforts to get past the partisan road blocks to passing needed Covid relief.

I hope the good example of the Problem Solvers Group will take hold for future legislation to benefit the citizens of the United States.

Tuesday night I saw a couple news stories stating the $600 relief payments could start showing up in citizens’ bank accounts that night. (Yup, got ours!)

The bill also contains funds to help with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines. There seems to be some hold up right now, but maybe this funding can help get the project moving faster.

2020 certainly has been a challenging year for people around the world. Let’s work together to make 2021 a year of healing.