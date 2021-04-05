Scott Jensen, 1973 graduate of Sleepy Eye High School announces run for Minnesota Governor

In mid-March, Dr. Scott Jensen announced he was a Republican candidate for Governor of Minnesota. Jensen grew up in Sleepy Eye and is a 1973 graduate of Sleepy Eye High School.

Jensen had recently completed one term in the Minnesota State Senate, from 2017 to 2021. He represented Senate District 47, which includes Chaska, Chanhassen, Waconia, and other Carver County communities. He chose not to run for a second term.

According to a news release announcing his candidacy, Jensen is a 30 year Carver County resident where he has actively served as a doctor, member of Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and Lions Clubs, historical societies, and church council. Jensen was also elected to two terms on the Waconia School Board from 1993-2002 and the Minnesota State Senate.

Scott and his wife Mary received degrees from the University of Minnesota. Mary received a veterinary medical degree, while Scott received his MD degree. They have been married for 43 years and have three children and six grandchildren. Scott is the founder and senior physician at Catalyst Medical Clinic where he has served his community since 2001. Dr. Jensen is a family practice doctor with specialized training in dermatological surgery.

Jensen’s campaign notes that over the past year he has gained national attention for his criticism of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines on the classification of coronavirus deaths which he says were inflated numbers. Jensen says he has been and will continue to search for truth and expose the facts surrounding COVID-19 and the measures Governor Walz has implemented.

In a phone interview last Monday morning, Jensen said if elected there are a number of issues he would concentrate on, several related to the state’s response to the pandemic.

“We need to learn from this and never let science be sacrificed at the altar of panic,” said Jensen.

Jensen said when considering medical studies it is important to learn who pays for the study. He referred to pharmaceutical studies as an example.

Jensen said he would focus on public safety, safety for those in long-term care, safety in our schools, and also election security.

Jensen said when he served in the Senate he often worked with Democrats on issues of importance to him, which didn’t always please his Republican colleagues. “That’s how I work,” he said. “We need to talk with one another.”

Scott may have inherited his inclination for public service. His dad, Carl Jensen, a former Sleepy Eye City Attorney, served the Sleepy Eye region as a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1951 to 1960 and then as State Senator from 1966 to 1980.