Teddy Bears will add to little Ellanor's story

A year ago, when in person pancake breakfasts were out, the Knights of Columbus came up with a new idea for their annual project to benefit a local cause. The KCs held a Teddy Bear sale to benefit Lennon Ludewig, a little boy diagnosed with cancer. The specially designed Teddy Bears were sold in Sleepy Eye and raised funds to help the Ludewig family.

The project was so well-received that the KCs decided to do it again this year. KC member Brian Braun said their organization was touched by the story of little Ellanor Siefkes, who had a bone marrow transplant, that was in the Herald-Dispatch at the end of December and reached out to her parents to offer a special Teddy Bear sale to help them with expenses.

Braun, who met recently with Ellanor's dad, Caleb Siefkes, said Ellanor is doing better every day as she recovers from her procedure. He said if she continues to do well, she could come home as soon as Monday, Feb. 28.

The Knights of Columbus applied to KEYC-TV for their Give Back campaign and were accepted for the month of March. KEYC came to Sleepy Eye on Monday to tape a promo for the story.

"KEYC will begin their 'Good Morning, Give Back' March campaign featuring Ellanor’s Knights of Columbus Teddy Bear Drive on March 1," said Braun. "I believe they will be advertising periodically throughout the day and providing updates every Thursday."

Braun said they are not expecting delivery of the teddy bears until mid-March. They are making arrangements to have the available at local and area businesses. The list will be announced soon.

"Last year we sold teddy bears and took donations in eight different communities and most all of those are on board again," said Braun. "We sold 1,500 teddy bears last year and raised over $40,000. This year our goal is to sell 2,000 teddy bears and raise $50,000 for the Siefkes family."

Braun said people can pre-order teddy bears and/or make donations at https://www.osvhub.com/stmarysleepyeye/funds/kc-benefit.