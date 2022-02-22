Sleepy Eye Community Theatre announces "West Side Story" auditions

Staff report

Sleepy Eye Community Theatre is excited to return this July, producing Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s "West Side Story."

A large cast of singing, dancing, and non-singing roles is needed, with roles for high school-aged students through adults. Those interested in auditioning for a singing role should prepare to perform 30 to 60 seconds of a song from any musical. Auditions will take place at the Sleepy Eye High School Choir Room on Wednesday, March 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 12 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Enter through the main doors at Sleepy Eye Public High School.

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s play "Romeo and Juliet," "West Side Story" follows the romance of Maria, a Puerto Rican immigrant, and Tony, the former leader of a street gang. Production dates are set for July 14,15, and 17.

SECT's "West Side Story" will be led by a group of people with a love of musical theater and a wide variety of experience in entertaining the community of Sleepy Eye. The Production Team includes: Directors—George Hirschboeck and Amy Bohnen, Music Director—Bethany Derrickson, Set Designer and Builder—Stefanie and David Havemeier. Choreographers—Amy Bohnen and Samarah Forster, and Consultants—Kristina Marti, Geri Pelzel, and Sandy Brinkman.

Hirschboeck said the crew is seeking a tech director and as work on the set progresses will also be looking for help with set building and painting.

Anyone who is interested in being part of the cast but cannot make it to the listed audition dates, or anyone who is interested in being part of the crew, should contact Sleepy Eye Community Theatre 507-794-7873 or secommunitytheatre@gmail.com.