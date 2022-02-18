SEPD implements use of body-worn cameras

The Sleepy Eye Police Department recently added body-worn cameras to their standard officer equipment and the use policy was established about a month ago. According to the policy "the primary purpose of using body-worn-cameras (BWCs) is to capture evidence arising from police-citizen encounters."

Chief of Police Matt Andres said the officers are glad to have the body-worn cameras. "The officers want them," Andres said. "The cameras provide a record of what happened between the officer and citizen. Both parties are protected from false accusations."

Police officers already have a lot of equipment on their body when on duty. Asked if the new cameras were an extra burden, Andres said no. "We used to wear a radio right up here," he said, motioning to his right shoulder. "The cameras are both radio and camera but we do wear them in a different position [mid-chest] so it is not more equipment but a switch."

Andres said the policy calls for officers to record any conversation that includes evidentiary content. The exact wording in the policy is: "Officers shall activate their BWCs when anticipating that they will be involved in, become involved in, or witness other officers of this agency involved in a pursuit, stop of a motorist or pedestrian, search, seizure, arrest, use of force, adversarial contact, and during other activities likely to yield information having evidentiary value." (The entire policy can be found on the city website.)

Andres said the body-worn cameras automatically turn on whenever the officer activates the squad lights. If the incident turns out to be of no consequence, the officer can deactivate the camera. The recordings are dated, saved on a computer and retained from 90 days to six years, depending on the nature of the recording.

"We don't record medicals," said Andres. "We respond to ambulance and rescue calls and those are private health incidents. Of course, we also don't record the normal conversations we have with people on the street. We only record when needed for evidentiary content."