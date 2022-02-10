Chamber celebrates All Things Sleepy Eye

With a nod to 2022 being the 150th Anniversary of the City of Sleepy Eye's founding, the Chamber of Commerce celebrated at their annual meeting at the Event Center on Saturday night, Feb. 5, with a theme of "All Things Sleepy Eye." Attendees decked out in their Sleepy Eye anything, Sleepy Eye business, or Sleepy Eye event attire enjoyed an evening of socializing and celebrating all things Sleepy Eye.

After a dinner catered by Sleepy Eye Coffee Company, Executive Director Christina Andres reported on Chamber board changes. Board members Matt Wagner, Sam Armbruster, and Brent Kucera have each completed two 3-year terms and are leaving the board. Board member Kim Hose has left the board after 5 years and Nancy Windschitl will serve the final year of that term. New board members announced are Jamie Fischer of First Security Bank and Nikki Heiderscheidt of Randy's Family Drug and Gift. Briar Braulick will serve as board president and Holly Haala will serve as vice president.

Andres also announced the official name of Sleepy Eye's summer celebration. She said after a month long social media polling campaign, 90-plus name suggestions were narrowed down to the top five most recurring titles.

"Finally, after 481 votes cast, we have a new summer celebration name," Andres said. "The third full weekend of August moving forward will be known as Sleepy Eye Summerfest, where we celebrate our pork industry and all things Sleepy Eye—from the lake, to the ball fields, the farm fields and our downtown—a reimagining of our traditional summer celebration and plenty of room to grow, this year August 19, 20 and 21."

Two prestigious annual Chamber awards were also presented. Outgoing board member Sam Armbruster introduced the Friends of Sleepy Eye award winners: Adam and Karlyn Armbruster. This award recognizes people who "make an exemplary effort to promote, endorse, and generate inspiration to others and support the efforts of the Sleepy Eye community." Karlyn and Adam spoke about their decision to renovate the Pix and start two new businesses (in partnership with Adam's beer brethren) and continue with the new space next door.

Mayor Wayne Pelzel presented the Shining Star Award to the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Club. This award recognizes a Chamber member who contributes to the Chamber of Commerce by being a positive role model and demonstrates how civic engagement can contribute to a healthy environment and a successful society. Club members Lynn Krenz and Jim Fischer spoke about the organization's activities, highlighting their ice fishing contest that was held the following day. Fischer said he looked through old club records to find that the Sportsmen's Club was established 75 years ago.

Earlier in the evening, Miss Sleepy Eye 2021 Leah Miller, also spoke to the group providing details on the Miss Sleepy Eye organization's upcoming commemoration of their own 75th anniversary.