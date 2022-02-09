Smooth paddling for kayaks on Sleepy Eye Lake this summer

At the Sleepy Eye City Council meeting on Feb. 8, a public hearing was held to consider three Planning & Zoning items.

1.) request to rezone Lot 1 Block 3 of Haala's 3rd addition from Residential to Business Industrial. This lot is across the street from the water plant. Owner David Hala has the opportunity to sell it to the owner of the neighboring lot who would build a garage on the lot. 2.) request by Heiderscheidt Digging to rezone a parcel at 720 3rd Ave NE from Residential to Business Industrial. Council members agreed the business likely was there before the location was zoned as Residential. 3.) request by Michael Weilage and Lori Weiss for a Conditional Use Permit to allow raising livestock at 1024 3rd Ave. NE. All three were approved by the council and the public hearing was closed.

The council approved a resolution to accept the following donations: Beth and James Klein, $50 to the Ambulance Service; Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce, $13,822 for rental kayaks at lake—these funds were held by the Chamber, on behalf of the sponsors of three years of BBQ rib contests, who designated the ticket sales money for the kayak system, which has been ordered and will be in place this summer.

The council approved Mayor Wayne Pelzel's request to authorize up to $5,000 for expenses for 150th Celebration, to be used as the committee determines.