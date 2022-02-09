40th annual Fishing Derby is largest ever
The Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Club's 40th annual Fishing Derby on Sunday, Feb. 6 was a record breaker with 1,022 people registered for the fishing contest and probably 1,000 more people on the ice enjoying the fun. Despite a cold wind, everyone seemed to be happy with the day. Sportsmen's Club president Lynn Krenz said that everything went very well. "Now we start working on plans for next year!" he said Monday morning.
The Grand Prize Raffle, which the big money prizes, sold out as it always does. This year, in addition to the Ice Castle Fish House and second large prize was added to mark the event's 40th year—a Can-Am ATV. The winners were drawn after fishing ended at 3 pm. The winner of the Ice Castle Fish House is Jeff Schons and the winner of the ATV is Dan Hanson.
Three fishing winners were announced in five categories; no Walleye were caught this year. The winners were presented with trophies and cash prizes—$30, $25, and $20.
Northern
1st - Max Bullock, 9 pounds 8 ounces
2nd - DeAnna Helget, 4 pounds 6 ounces
3rd - Logan Moldan, 4 pounds 4 ounces
Crappie
1st - Chandler Ecker, 1 pound 3 ounces
2nd - Blake Krenz, 1 pound 2 ounces
3rd - Dylan Schapekahm, 1 pound
Sunfish
1st - River Hose, 6.5 ounces
2nd - River Helget, 6.4 ounces
3rd - Daniel Moldan, 6.3 ounce
Bass
1st - Brandon Eckstein, 3 pounds 13 ounces
2nd - Carter Fromm 3 pounds 1 ounce
3rd - Gary Lambrecht, 8 ounces
Perch
1st - Chris Romsdahl, 8 ounces
2nd - Mike Fischer, 7.5 ounces
3rd - Jonessa Larson, 6.1 ounces