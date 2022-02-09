40th annual Fishing Derby is largest ever

Deb Moldaschel
The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

The Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Club's 40th annual Fishing Derby on Sunday, Feb. 6 was a record breaker with 1,022 people registered for the fishing contest and probably 1,000 more people on the ice enjoying the fun. Despite a cold wind, everyone seemed to be happy with the day. Sportsmen's Club president Lynn Krenz said that everything went very well. "Now we start working on plans for next year!" he said Monday morning.

Ethan Schwartz brought this nice Crappie in to be weighed Sunday afternoon.
By 3 p.m., a crowd had gathered around the raffle winners list—looking for their names.

The Grand Prize Raffle, which the big money prizes, sold out as it always does. This year, in addition to the Ice Castle Fish House and second large prize was added to mark the event's 40th year—a Can-Am ATV. The winners were drawn after fishing ended at 3 pm. The winner of the Ice Castle Fish House is Jeff Schons and the winner of the ATV is Dan Hanson.

With the help of a couple youngsters who drew out the winning tickets, the Grand Prize Raffle drawing was managed by announcer Larry Baumgardt (left), Dan Krenz, Josh Krenz, and Lynn Krenz.
Max Bullock posed with his 9 pound 8 ounce Northern before dropping it back into the lake Sunday afternoon.
Announcer for the day, Larry Baumgardt (left) asked Max Bullock about catching that nearly 10 pound Northern.

Three fishing winners were announced in five categories; no Walleye were caught this year. The winners were presented with trophies and cash prizes—$30, $25, and $20.

Northern

1st - Max Bullock, 9 pounds 8 ounces

2nd - DeAnna Helget, 4 pounds 6 ounces

3rd - Logan Moldan, 4 pounds 4 ounces

Catching the largest Northerns were Max Bullock (right) with the 1st place fish at 9 pounds 8 ounces; (not pictured) DeAnna Helget in 2nd place at 4 pounds 6 ounces; and Logan Moldan (left) in 3rd place at 4 pounds 4 ounces.

Crappie

1st - Chandler Ecker, 1 pound 3 ounces

2nd - Blake Krenz, 1 pound 2 ounces

3rd - Dylan Schapekahm, 1 pound

Catching the largest Crappies, from left: Chandler Ecker in 1st place at 1 pound 3 ounces, Dylan Schopekahm in 3rd place at 1 pound, and in front, in 2nd place, Blake Krenz at 1 pound 2 ounces.

Sunfish

1st - River Hose, 6.5 ounces

2nd - River Helget, 6.4 ounces

3rd - Daniel Moldan, 6.3 ounce

River Hose caught the largest Sunfish at 6.5 ounces. Not pictured are 2nd and 3rd place: River Helget at 6.4 ounces and Daniel Moldan at 6.3 ounces.
Daniel Moldan, 3rd place Sunfish

Bass

1st - Brandon Eckstein, 3 pounds 13 ounces

2nd - Carter Fromm 3 pounds 1 ounce

3rd - Gary Lambrecht, 8 ounces

Carter Fromm took 2nd place for Bass with a 3 pound 1 ounce fish. Not pictured are Brandon Eckstein, 1st place at 3 pounds 13 ounces and Gary Lambrecht, 3rd place at 8 ounces.

Perch

1st - Chris Romsdahl, 8 ounces

2nd - Mike Fischer, 7.5 ounces

3rd - Jonessa Larson, 6.1 ounces

Winners in the Perch division are from left: Mike Fischer in 2nd place at 7.5 ounces and Chris Romsdahl in 1st place at 8 ounces. Jonessa Larson (not pictured) placed 3rd at 6.1 ounces.