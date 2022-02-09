40th annual Fishing Derby is largest ever

The Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Club's 40th annual Fishing Derby on Sunday, Feb. 6 was a record breaker with 1,022 people registered for the fishing contest and probably 1,000 more people on the ice enjoying the fun. Despite a cold wind, everyone seemed to be happy with the day. Sportsmen's Club president Lynn Krenz said that everything went very well. "Now we start working on plans for next year!" he said Monday morning.

The Grand Prize Raffle, which the big money prizes, sold out as it always does. This year, in addition to the Ice Castle Fish House and second large prize was added to mark the event's 40th year—a Can-Am ATV. The winners were drawn after fishing ended at 3 pm. The winner of the Ice Castle Fish House is Jeff Schons and the winner of the ATV is Dan Hanson.

Three fishing winners were announced in five categories; no Walleye were caught this year. The winners were presented with trophies and cash prizes—$30, $25, and $20.

Northern

1st - Max Bullock, 9 pounds 8 ounces

2nd - DeAnna Helget, 4 pounds 6 ounces

3rd - Logan Moldan, 4 pounds 4 ounces

Crappie

1st - Chandler Ecker, 1 pound 3 ounces

2nd - Blake Krenz, 1 pound 2 ounces

3rd - Dylan Schapekahm, 1 pound

Sunfish

1st - River Hose, 6.5 ounces

2nd - River Helget, 6.4 ounces

3rd - Daniel Moldan, 6.3 ounce

Bass

1st - Brandon Eckstein, 3 pounds 13 ounces

2nd - Carter Fromm 3 pounds 1 ounce

3rd - Gary Lambrecht, 8 ounces

Perch

1st - Chris Romsdahl, 8 ounces

2nd - Mike Fischer, 7.5 ounces

3rd - Jonessa Larson, 6.1 ounces