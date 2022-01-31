Miss Sleepy Eye program kicks off 75th Anniversary year, candidates introduced

Staff report

The Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassador Organization began their 75th Anniversary celebration year on Jan. 30, when the 2022 Miss Sleepy Eye candidates attended the Candidate Kickoff to have their official photos taken, make posters for the local nursing homes, and learn more about the opportunities that await them in the coming year. The 2022 Miss Sleepy Eye Candidates are Presley Bauer, Katelyn Rutscher and Natalie Marti.

The candidates and current ambassadors (Queen Leah Miller, Princess McKenna Dockter and Princess McKenna Strong) will participate in Sparkle Saturday on March 5. They will visit the local nursing homes, enjoy a delicious lunch at a local restaurant and host the 10th Annual Princess Party for girls in kindergarten through 3rd grade.

The Miss Sleepy Eye 2022 Coronation will take place on Saturday, March 12. Past queens and area ambassadors will join our community at the Sleepy Eye Event Center at 7 p.m. to see who Miss Sleepy Eye 2022 will be. Advanced tickets can be purchased from the candidates.

"We are so grateful to the community of Sleepy Eye and all those who have supported the Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassador Organization during the past 75 years!" said Kelly Blick, Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassador Organization spokesperson.